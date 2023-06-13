Search

Gold price decreases by Rs4,000 per tola in Pakistan

06:26 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
Gold price decreases by Rs4,000 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold prices continued losing streak on Tuesday in line with downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs4,000 to close at Rs221,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs3,430 to settle at Rs189,900, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $2 to settle at $1,961 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams.

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.

During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.

Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.

On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.

All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today [ 13 June 2023 ] : Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold price per tola Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

