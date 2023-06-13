Gold price decreases by Rs4,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued losing streak on Tuesday in line with downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs4,000 to close at Rs221,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs3,430 to settle at Rs189,900, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $2 to settle at $1,961 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams.