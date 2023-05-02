Pakistan’s pavilion at Arabian Travel Market 2023 showcases rich tourism potential

DUBAI – Pakistan pavilion has been inaugurated at the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023.
Pakistan sets up a pavilion for the first time at an international event where more than 150 nations are taking part in the four-day show. Prime Minister’s aide on Tourism and Sports Awn Chaudhry led a 25-member’ delegation participating in the tourism expo to showcase the rich tourism potential of the country.
PM’s special advisor and Pakistan envoy to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi inaugurated the pavilion at the ATM 2023. Sharing his views at the event, Awn Chaudhry said the South Asian nation was currently earning $1 billion from tourism against the potential of $5 billion.
SAPM hailed the support of the Pakistan embassy in the Emirate and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for supporting the Pakistani exhibitors to participate in the international exhibition.
Pakistan’s envoy Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said Pakistan’s participation in the show was very significant and will help promote inbound tourism and will help the country to promote a soft image at the international level.
PTDC MD said participation will give a boost to foreign tourism as people are looking for placed like Pakistan to explore the rich touristic potential.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.72
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.65
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,000 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
