Pakistan’s pavilion at Arabian Travel Market 2023 showcases rich tourism potential

DUBAI – Pakistan pavilion has been inaugurated at the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023.

Pakistan sets up a pavilion for the first time at an international event where more than 150 nations are taking part in the four-day show. Prime Minister’s aide on Tourism and Sports Awn Chaudhry led a 25-member’ delegation participating in the tourism expo to showcase the rich tourism potential of the country.

PM’s special advisor and Pakistan envoy to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi inaugurated the pavilion at the ATM 2023. Sharing his views at the event, Awn Chaudhry said the South Asian nation was currently earning $1 billion from tourism against the potential of $5 billion.

SAPM hailed the support of the Pakistan embassy in the Emirate and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for supporting the Pakistani exhibitors to participate in the international exhibition.

Pakistan’s envoy Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said Pakistan’s participation in the show was very significant and will help promote inbound tourism and will help the country to promote a soft image at the international level.

PTDC MD said participation will give a boost to foreign tourism as people are looking for placed like Pakistan to explore the rich touristic potential.