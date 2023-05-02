China’s new foreign minister likely to visit Pakistan this week

ISLAMABAD – China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, is expected to pay a maiden visit to Pakistan this week, a trip that would further foster bilateral ties between the neighbouring country.

Reports said Gang has replaced Wang Yi, who has been China’s top diplomat for the past decade. He is likely to arrive in Islamabad on May 5 after attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa, India.

The visiting Chinese official would hold strategic dialogue with Pakistan where the neigbouring country has invested billions under its Road and Belt Initiative.

Taliban-led Afghan administration's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is also expected to arrive in Pakistan to attend trilateral talks in Islamabad on May 6.

The previous session of the three countries’ foreign ministers was held in September 2019.