Hania Aamir leaves fans in awe with her new sun-kissed picture

LAHORE – Pakistani actor and model Hania Aamir has been winning the hearts of fans with her stunning looks as her charismatic persona work like a magnet and she turns heads with her every move.
Gaining admiration and a huge fan following, the Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha star is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps her fans and netizens hooked.
Lately, the 26-year-old took a morning selfie which garnered a lot of praise. Her flawless morning picture shows Hania being sun-kissed while sitting in a room as she flaunted a no makeup look.
Lollywood diva is known for her unique fashion sense as she slays in trendy outfits. Her fashion style is eclectic, and she is not afraid to experiment with different looks.
From casual and chic to traditional attires, Hania’s fashion style is unique and she is not afraid to experiment with different looks.
The actor known for her bubbly persona has worked in several hit dramas. Some of her notable dramas include Ishqiya, Anaa, Dil Ruba, Titli, and Mujhay Jeenay Du.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.72
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.65
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,000 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
