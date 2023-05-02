Hania Aamir leaves fans in awe with her new sun-kissed picture

LAHORE – Pakistani actor and model Hania Aamir has been winning the hearts of fans with her stunning looks as her charismatic persona work like a magnet and she turns heads with her every move.

Gaining admiration and a huge fan following, the Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha star is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps her fans and netizens hooked.

Lately, the 26-year-old took a morning selfie which garnered a lot of praise. Her flawless morning picture shows Hania being sun-kissed while sitting in a room as she flaunted a no makeup look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Here’s how people reacted:

Lollywood diva is known for her unique fashion sense as she slays in trendy outfits. Her fashion style is eclectic, and she is not afraid to experiment with different looks.

From casual and chic to traditional attires, Hania’s fashion style is unique and she is not afraid to experiment with different looks.

The actor known for her bubbly persona has worked in several hit dramas. Some of her notable dramas include Ishqiya, Anaa, Dil Ruba, Titli, and Mujhay Jeenay Du.