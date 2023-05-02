Lahore High Court trashes Parvez Elahi’s plea against his arrest

LAHORE – Lahore High Court on Tuesday rejected the plea filed by PTI leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to stop law enforcers from arresting him.

The former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader made a request when the court took up his plea against the police action on his residence.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, while rejecting the plea, remarked that it cannot issue such a directive until a detailed report is submitted. He then issued notices to the inspector general of the Punjab Police and the director general Anti-Corruption Establishment.

The court further summoned the details of the cases registered against the former CM till May 8.

The recent development comes as Elahi’s residence in Gujrat was raided by huge contingents of police.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, a heavy contingent of law enforcers searched at least four places in Gujrat including Kanjah House, Nat House, Nishan-e-Haider House, and Sindhu House, residences of Chaudhrys and their close aides.

During the raid, cops barged into the premises by climbing walls and harassed the staffers. Police parties from around seven police stations cordoned off the area to prevent any possible escape of the PTI leader.

Meanwhile, officials have not shared the reason for the midnight action and have not issued any statement about any evidence found during the raid. Law enforcers after interrogating staff members, ended the siege of the PTI leader’s house and left. After searching Elahi’s house, cops moved to Wajahat Hussain's residence, but no member of Elahi's family including the PTI president was there.

During the raid, cops repeatedly inquired about the whereabouts of Parvez Elahi, who is at large as a number of cases were underway against him for alleged corruption.