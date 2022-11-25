After Govinda, Fahad Mustafa touches Rambo's feet

Noor Fatima
11:08 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
After Govinda, Fahad Mustafa touches Rambo's feet
Source: Fahad Mustafa (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani entertainment industry's talented, accomplished and celebrated actor Fahad Mustafa enjoys a massive fan following, worldwide recognition and grandeur not many have seen in life.

With a career spanning over a decade, Mustafa hasn't been spared by netizens who would school the Actor in Law star for his unusual antics and controversial statements.      

Despite his success, the Na Maloom Afraad actor has landed himself in hot waters once again.

For starters, Mustafa was recently honoured with an award in Dubai at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. The Jeeto Pakistan host praised Bollywood megastar Govinda during his acceptance speech and later touched his feet off the stage.

Netizens weren't happy with his gesture and suggested that the Hindu tradition shouldn't have been followed by a prominent Muslim actor with huge influence over his fans. 

Although the Pul Sirat actor's action invited public scrutiny, he channelled the same energy at a Pakistani award show recently.

Present at the Lux Style Awards 2022, Mustafa collected Bilal Abbas Khan’s award and touched Rambo’s feet who was presenting it with his wife Sahiba.

Social media users have been disgruntled with Mustafa over such gestures and openly complained about his behaviour.  

On the work front, Mustafa's recent works include Na Maloom Afraad 2, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Load Wedding, 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

On the other hand, Rambo was recently seen in The Donkey King, Money Back Guarantee, Pyar Ki FIR and Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Fahad Mustafa's act of touching Govinda's feet ... 11:31 PM | 21 Nov, 2022

While Lollywood actors are praised and recognised locally and internationally for their dedication to work, their ...

More From This Category
Humaima Malick pays special tribute to Anjuman ...
10:05 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Hassan Ahmed reacts to wife Sunita Marshal's ...
11:42 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Hina Altaf reveals why she married Agha Ali
10:46 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
What's cooking between Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza ...
08:25 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Viral girl's dance on Nida Yasir's morning show ...
07:03 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
LUX Style Awards defends Feroze Khan's nomination ...
08:48 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humaima Malick pays special tribute to Anjuman Shaheen at LUX Style Awards (VIDEO)
10:05 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr