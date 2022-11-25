Hassan Ahmed reacts to wife Sunita Marshal's remarks from latest interview

Noor Fatima
11:42 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Hassan Ahmed reacts to wife Sunita Marshal's remarks from latest interview
Source: Sunita Marshall (Instagram)
Share

One of the finest Pakistani actors Hassan Ahmed has had his fair share of highs and lows in his career.

The Shab e Zindagi actor's supermodel wife Sunita Marshall recently sat down for an interview to shed light on her relationship with her husband and shared some bittersweet memories. However, things went south and caused trouble in paradise.

Marshall during an interview with Fuchsia Magazine talked about being successful and earning more than her husband in the beginning of their marriage.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 actress said, “I was doing well already when I got married to Hassan while Hassan was a struggling actor at that time and there was a time when he wasn’t even getting any work. I didn’t help him and he fetched project on his own, he’s MashaAllah doing well on his own."

Disgruntled, Ahmed responded to Marshall’s interview to share his opinion on the interview. 

The Hari Hari Churiyaan actor said, “I wanted to talk about the interview, which Sunita Marshall gave to Fuchsia Magazine. Since it’s a public interview, I want to clarify it publicly. My wife Sunita Marshall gave a few opinions, which are her own version of events. Many things are incorrect. Even if they are correct, they should be kept private. A lot of things coincide with my opinion. After seeing that interview, I felt they are taking pity on me which I don’t want. I am a strong man and it is my choice to share my struggles or not.”

Social media users have been divided into polarized opinions where some suggest that Marshall showed support while others opined that Ahmed should have told his story himself. 

On the work front, Marshall was recently seen in Aulaad, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat, Dil Zaar Zaar and Pinjra.

Ahmed, on the other hand, was seen in Surkh Chandni, Soteli Maamta, Mushk, Berukhi, and Beqadar.

Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmad disclose their ... 07:05 PM | 18 Mar, 2021

Supermodel Sunita Marshall and actor Hassan Ahmad have been married for more than a decade now and the audience adores ...

More From This Category
Humaima Malick pays special tribute to Anjuman ...
10:05 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Hina Altaf reveals why she married Agha Ali
10:46 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
What's cooking between Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza ...
08:25 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Viral girl's dance on Nida Yasir's morning show ...
07:03 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
After Govinda, Fahad Mustafa touches Rambo's feet
11:08 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
LUX Style Awards defends Feroze Khan's nomination ...
08:48 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humaima Malick pays special tribute to Anjuman Shaheen at LUX Style Awards (VIDEO)
10:05 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr