Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 November 2022

08:21 AM | 26 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 November 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs159,300 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 136,580. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 125,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 144,990.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Karachi PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Islamabad PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Peshawar PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Quetta PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Sialkot PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Attock PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Gujranwala PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Jehlum PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Multan PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Bahawalpur PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Gujrat PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Nawabshah PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Chakwal PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Hyderabad PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Nowshehra PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Sargodha PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Faisalabad PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805
Mirpur PKR 159,300 PKR 1,805

