Nawazuddin Siddiqui files INR1 billion defamation suit against ex-wife, her brother

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui, also known as Zainab Siddiqui, and her brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui, in the Bombay High Court, as per a report by the PTI news agency.

The suit seeks INR1 billion in damages and a written apology from both defendants for making false and defamatory statements about the actor.

The suit claims that Shamasuddin, who was Nawazuddin's manager in 2008, was entrusted with all financial work but later he cheated and defrauded him by using the actor's money to purchase properties. When Nawazuddin raised questions about the fraud, Shamasuddin allegedly instigated Aaliya to file a false case against him.

In addition, the actor has requested the High Court to permanently restrain Aaliya and Shamasuddin from making any statements that could defame him. He has accused them of misappropriating INR210 million from his accounts. When he demanded that the properties be returned to him, he said, the defendants teamed up against him and blackmailed him with "cheap videos and comments on social media".

The case is scheduled to be heard on March 30 by Justice Riyaz Chagla. Meanwhile, Shamasuddin has responded to the defamation suit by making multiple accusations against Nawazuddin, claiming that he ruined 11 years of his life and committed 11 other serious offences. He alleged that the actor has been married thrice.

Nawazuddin made headlines in January when Aaliya claimed that she was being harassed at his home in Mumbai. She had returned with their children from Dubai and the actor's mother had filed a complaint against her over a property dispute. The case has since been ongoing, with both parties levelling allegations against each other.