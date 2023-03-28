Nawazuddin Siddiqui files INR1 billion defamation suit against ex-wife, her brother

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui, also known as Zainab Siddiqui, and her brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui, in the Bombay High Court, as per a report by the PTI news agency.
The suit seeks INR1 billion in damages and a written apology from both defendants for making false and defamatory statements about the actor.
The suit claims that Shamasuddin, who was Nawazuddin's manager in 2008, was entrusted with all financial work but later he cheated and defrauded him by using the actor's money to purchase properties. When Nawazuddin raised questions about the fraud, Shamasuddin allegedly instigated Aaliya to file a false case against him.
In addition, the actor has requested the High Court to permanently restrain Aaliya and Shamasuddin from making any statements that could defame him. He has accused them of misappropriating INR210 million from his accounts. When he demanded that the properties be returned to him, he said, the defendants teamed up against him and blackmailed him with "cheap videos and comments on social media".
The case is scheduled to be heard on March 30 by Justice Riyaz Chagla. Meanwhile, Shamasuddin has responded to the defamation suit by making multiple accusations against Nawazuddin, claiming that he ruined 11 years of his life and committed 11 other serious offences. He alleged that the actor has been married thrice.
Nawazuddin made headlines in January when Aaliya claimed that she was being harassed at his home in Mumbai. She had returned with their children from Dubai and the actor's mother had filed a complaint against her over a property dispute. The case has since been ongoing, with both parties levelling allegations against each other.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.1
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.3
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.18
|761.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.30
|41.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178
|180
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.91
|743
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
