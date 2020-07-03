Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at 71
Veteran Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan, passed away due to cardiac arrest on early Friday morning.
The three-time National Award winner had not been doing well for some time and her health was deteriorating with each passing day, reported The Indian Express.
According to various Indian media portals, she had been admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last weekend after she experienced difficulty in breathing. She had tested negative for coronavirus.
Khan has choreographed more than 2,000 songs during her four decades long career. Some her famous works are 'Dola Re Dola' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, 'Ek Do Teen' from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Kareena Kapoor's 'Ye Ishq Haaye' from Jab We Met.
She last choreographed Madhuri Dixit in the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' from Karan Johar’s production Kalank(2019).
Many celebs who have worked with her have expressed their grief after hearing about Khan demise:
Another loss..... May her soul Rest in Peace....🙏😔 #SarojKhan Dance Guru of #madhuridixit mam..... pic.twitter.com/cXYMYUptn5— 🚩🚩Sujeet-VNSˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰᶦ🇮🇳🇮🇳👊 (@akkiens) July 3, 2020
I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family 💔
Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP 💔 #SarojKhan
Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs🙏🏻 #SarojKhan— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 3, 2020
She was the “Mother of choreography in india"— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) July 3, 2020
Our Guru ji! ❤️
Sad sad May her soul rest in peace #SarojKhan #OmShanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/raZIyvFG81
Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.
