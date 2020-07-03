Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at 71

10:50 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at 71
Share

 Veteran Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan, passed away due to cardiac arrest on early Friday morning.

The three-time National Award winner had not been doing well for some time and her health was deteriorating with each passing day, reported The Indian Express.

According to various Indian media portals, she had been admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last weekend after she experienced difficulty in breathing. She had tested negative for coronavirus.

Khan has choreographed more than 2,000 songs during her four decades long career. Some her famous works are 'Dola Re Dola' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, 'Ek Do Teen' from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Kareena Kapoor's 'Ye Ishq Haaye' from Jab We Met.

She last choreographed Madhuri Dixit in the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' from Karan Johar’s production Kalank(2019).

Many celebs who have worked with her have expressed their grief after hearing about Khan demise:

Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

Stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar ...
06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Samina Peerzada pays her respects to the late ...
03:22 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at ...
10:50 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Kashmiri lives also matter, says Mehwish Hayat
10:15 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza to make her ...
02:41 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Hayme Ana from Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a ...
12:38 PM | 3 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar Zaqa
06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr