Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins hearts in Manchester
Web Desk
09:58 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
The qawwali maestro Rahat Ali Khan Fateh Ali Khan has been winning hearts in the UK these days after performing in various cities to entertain his admirers.

Sending waves amongst fans with his power-packed vocals, the 46-year-old left the audience gushing as he crooned the iconic 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST for Manchester fans.

Joined by the heartthrob Adnan Siddiqui for his special performance, Khan set the stage on fire with his energetic presence.

Needless to say, Rahat's heart-wrenching vocals touched the hearts of his fans. On the other hand, Siddiqui who played the charismatic antagonist Shehwar in Mere Paas Tum Ho was the perfect surprise for the audience.

Penned by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, the drama starred superstar Humayun Saeed alongside the gorgeous Ayeza Khan and Hira Mani in main roles.

09:58 PM | 29 Sep, 2021

