‘The legend’ – Rahat presents heartfelt tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on death anniversary
08:25 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan paid a touching tribute to Pakistan’s music legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 24th death anniversary on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Rahat who is himself a legendary singer shared a photo featuring him and portraits of his uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He wrote: “There can only be one Nusrat, my mentor, my teacher and my ustad”.

“Always in our hearts ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali khan The legend”.

The 24th death anniversary of legendary Qawwali maestro, popularly known as "Shahenshah-e-Qawwali" Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is being observed on Monday.

He was born in Faisalabad on 13th October 1948.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the great singer and musician, was famous for his melodious tunes, introduction of traditional Qawwali and heart touching music.

He received several awards, including Pride of Performance, for his contribution to the music.

The great Qawwal left the world at the age of 48 on this day in 1997 leaving legacy of over 125 albums.

