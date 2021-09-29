Heavy rains predicted in Karachi, other parts of Sindh from tomorrow

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from September 30 to October 2.

Met Office informed that the well-marked low-pressure area currently lying over south Gujarat, India is likely to move northwestward. The system is likely to emerge in the Northeast Arabian Sea by tomorrow, the 30th Sep (Thursday morning) and strengthen into a Depression due to favourable environmental conditions with possibility of further intensification into a Cyclonic Storm in subsequent 24 hours (Oct 1, Friday).

Heavy rains are also likely in Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur & Ghotki.

It also predicted widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan.

Met Office has advised fishermen not to venture in the sea in next four days as sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with high surge at times till Oct 3.

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaeed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat & Jiwani, it added.

“Windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures,” read the official statement.