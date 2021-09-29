Christians accused of setting Karachi church on fire
KARACHI – A small church was completely destroyed after it was set on fire by Christians in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, on Wednesday.
Reports said that the church was set up at a rented place in Korangi district of the port city. Pastors at the church have accused fellow Christians of burning down the place of worship.
Fire tenders managed to douse the blaze before it spread to neighbouring houses.
Police said that a coupled named Nasir and his wife Fouzia had set up the church at their rented house and declared themselves as pastors, but the Christian community was not ready to accept them.
The pastors and people from the community used to engage in heated exchanges over the matter, said police.
