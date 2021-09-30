Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 September 2021
08:43 AM | 30 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,300 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,625 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,110.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Karachi
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Quetta
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Attock
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Multan
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,425
- ‘Strategic failure’ – Top US general says America lost 20-year ...10:27 AM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase by Rs5.25 per litre from ...09:59 AM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,742 new infections, 39 deaths in last 24 ...09:41 AM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:22 AM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 September 202108:43 AM | 30 Sep, 2021
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins hearts in Manchester
09:58 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Usman Mukhtar and Mahira Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts05:00 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar's dance video goes viral04:27 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Zarnish Khan slams Maira Khan's stance over 'burger-paindu' debate03:28 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021