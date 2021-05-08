Saheefa Jabbar criticises Ramadan transmissions amid rise in Covid cases
02:57 PM | 8 May, 2021
Adored for her winsome style, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has never shied away to speak her mind considering the issues she strongly believes in.

Recently, the Beti star used her Instagram platform to address the hypocrisy by pointing out the realities of the current Ramazan transmission that conveniently disregard the pandemic.

Ramazan transmissions are in full swing, squeezing large numbers of people onto sets and angering the masses and rightly so.

"Covid it at its peak. Cricket leagues are getting cancelled, countries in the Subcontinent are going into lockdown and strict curfews are imposed on peoples everywhere — we are well in the middle of a this horrendous and treacherous third wave," she began.

Encouraging everyone to follow the SOPs, she advised to wear a mask at all times and hold tightly onto hope, putting her trust in the system.

"It means you live in a house large enough to practice it. Hand washing is a privilege too. It means you have access water. Hand sanitisers are a privilege. It means you have the money to buy them," she said, urging us not to forget this.

"They do not follow protocols and are filmed on sets where crews as large as 60 to 70 people are not quarantined and don't operate inside a bio secure environment. This is a blatant breach of government policy, and just shows our inherent insensitivity to the situation," she protested, pointing out how in actuality, these shows bring nothing productive or redeemable to the table.

"Rather, they seem hellbent on ridiculing and insulting human beings in the name of entertainment and profit. It's crass, rude, and has zero respect for human dignity. I'm sorry but this frustrates me a lot!" she added.

Later, she presented a solution to the problem, that was both rational and much needed.

"There was no better time to do it in Ramazan, but no, how would people win a Corolla then? Spend Eid while practising social distancing, recognise your privilege and try to see through the lies we consume through the magic box!" Khattak said.

On the work front, Saheefa was highly praised for her performance in Log Kya Kahenge.

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak shares health update after ... 01:58 PM | 4 Nov, 2020

Coronavirus’s second wave continues to spread and Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is one of the many people who have ...

