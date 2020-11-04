Saheefa Jabbar Khattak shares health update after testing positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus’s second wave continues to spread and Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is one of the many people who have unfortunately contracted the illness.

The model shared the news on her Instagram stories Tuesday morning.

"Covid positive. Send little love, prayers, and flowers our way," said Khattak.

Following this, Khattak received several messages about her symptoms and health status. The 'Log Kya Kahenge' actress has shared an update on all the queries she received from her fans.

"People who are worried and asking me about our symptoms: I am doing pretty alright at the moment, I feel a little suffocated and claustrophobic," she posted on her Instagram stories.

Sharing that her husband has also tested positive for the virus, Khattak wrote, " Khawaja Saab had a fever in the past 3 days but now he is fine."

"We both have body aches, otherwise we're doing fine. Please keep us in your prayers and keep sending me flowers!" she concluded.

News of Khattak’s diagnosis comes only days after actors Usman Muktar, Ameer Gillani, and singer Jawad Ahmed announced that they have contracted the virus.

Pakistan has reported 1,167 new cases by Covid-19. The death toll has reached 6,849 after 14 more died in the last 24 hours.

A total number of positive cases has surged to 336,260 in Pakistan while 315,446 people have recovered from the disease. 624 patients are in critical condition, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).