Top British diplomat is collecting trash from #MargallaHills, and Pakistanis are feeling embarrased!

British High Commissioner Christian Turner who is always seen passionate to show the beauty of Pakistan to the world by uploading scenic photos on social media has posted fresh pictures of collecting garbage from Margalla Hills.

Taking to Twitter, the British ambassador posted two pictures of gathering piles of litter during his morning walk on Margalla Hills in Islamabad. He also reminded people of their religious obligation.

He was holding the garbage and plastic bags which he collected, shared and requested the Pakistanis not to litter.

He tweeted: “Another #FridayMorningWalk, another two bags of litter. Safaai nisf imaan hai cc @dcislamabad @hamzashafqaat @CleanGreenPK ,”.

After his tweet, the administration took notice and took steps to lift the garbage from the hills.

On which, Turner thanked the administration for taking notice of the matter.

Bahut shukriya 🙏 @ShafaqHashmiPAS @hamzashafqaat @dcislamabad for your commendable concern & action. I am humbled by the many responses - let’s keep working together for the #CleanIslamabadCampaign https://t.co/WVd9p8dDkU — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) May 8, 2021

Former skipper Wasim Akram also reacted to Mr Turner's post: "Now this is really embarrassing. Where are we heading?".

Now this is really embarrassing. Where are we heading ? And thanks Mr Turner for doing this almost every week . #safaainisfimaan https://t.co/38wCd9o3J5 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 7, 2021

"And thanks Mr Turner for doing this almost every week," he added.