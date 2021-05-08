Educational institutions' closure extended to May 23
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center has decided to extend closure of all educational institutions till 23rd of this month.
The decision to this effect was taken at the NCOC meeting held in Islamabad on Saturday.
In Today’s NCOC session, it is decided that in view of ongoing disease trends, education institutes earlier closed till 17th May will continue to remain closed till 23rd May 21. Review will be carried out on 18th May 21.— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 8, 2021
In a tweet, NCOC said the decision has been taken in view of ongoing trends of disease. However, the review will be carried out in the next meeting of the NCOC to be held on 18th of this month.
120 more succumb to coronavirus in Pakistan 09:24 AM | 8 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 120 people lost their lives due to the third wave of Covid infection while 4,109 fresh cases ...
- Pakistan hands over dossier to ICRC for a medical corridor in ...06:05 PM | 8 May, 2021
-
-
-
- Educational institutions' closure extended to May 2304:12 PM | 8 May, 2021
-
-
- Saheefa Jabbar criticises Ramadan transmissions amid rise in Covid ...02:57 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021