Educational institutions' closure extended to May 23
Web Desk
04:12 PM | 8 May, 2021
Educational institutions' closure extended to May 23
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center has decided to extend closure of all educational institutions till 23rd of this month.

The decision to this effect was taken at the NCOC meeting held in Islamabad on Saturday.

In a tweet, NCOC said the decision has been taken in view of ongoing trends of disease. However, the review will be carried out in the next meeting of the NCOC to be held on 18th of this month.

120 more succumb to coronavirus in Pakistan 09:24 AM | 8 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 120 people lost their lives due to the third wave of Covid infection while 4,109 fresh cases ...

More From This Category
Pakistan hands over dossier to ICRC for a medical ...
06:05 PM | 8 May, 2021
Top British diplomat is collecting trash from ...
03:43 PM | 8 May, 2021
Pakistan condemns Israeli forces’ attacks on ...
03:25 PM | 8 May, 2021
1.2m doses of British vaccine AstraZeneca arrive ...
02:32 PM | 8 May, 2021
Govt to challenge LHC decision of removing ...
01:57 PM | 8 May, 2021
Complete lockdown imposed in Pakistan except Sindh
01:19 PM | 8 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Javeria Abbasi recalls how she broke 12 bones in an accident (VIDEO)
05:03 PM | 8 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr