Educational institutions' closure extended to May 23

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center has decided to extend closure of all educational institutions till 23rd of this month.

The decision to this effect was taken at the NCOC meeting held in Islamabad on Saturday.

In Today’s NCOC session, it is decided that in view of ongoing disease trends, education institutes earlier closed till 17th May will continue to remain closed till 23rd May 21. Review will be carried out on 18th May 21. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 8, 2021

In a tweet, NCOC said the decision has been taken in view of ongoing trends of disease. However, the review will be carried out in the next meeting of the NCOC to be held on 18th of this month.