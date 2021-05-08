120 more succumb to coronavirus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – At least 120 people lost their lives due to the third wave of Covid infection while 4,109 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures released by the NCOC, the death toll has surged to 18,797 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 854,240. A total of 48,103 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 8.54%.

Statistics 8 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,103

Positive Cases: 4109

Positivity % : 8.54%

Deaths : 120 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 8, 2021

On May 7, Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urged the public to strict Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to control the spread of Covid-19 during Eid holidays.

Talking to media in Rawalpindi, Awan said that no traditional Eid gatherings will be held this year, adding, “There will also be no Jhappian [Hugs] and Pappian [kisses] this Eid”.