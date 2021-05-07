‘No hugs and kisses this eid,’ Firdous Ashiq Awan to public amid Covid surge (VIDEO)
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday urged the public to strict Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to control the spread of Covid-19 during Eid holidays.
Talking to media in Rawalpindi, Awan said that no traditional eid gatherings will be held this year, adding,: “There will also be no Jhappian [Hugs] and Pappian [kisses] this eid”.
اس عید پر جھپھیاں اور پپیاں نہیں ہوں گی، فردوس عاشق #FirdousAshiqAwan pic.twitter.com/o93VGdRFWM— Khabarwalay (@khabarwalay0) May 7, 2021
Asking people to act like civilized citizens in the implementation of COVID SOPs as it is a matter of lives, she said smart lockdown is the only option to control the pandemic.
Talking about inflation, he said that the provincial government is making efforts to curb the inflation, adding that actions are being taken against hoarders and Mafias.
