Imran Khan’s pre-recorded video goes viral after his arrest in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested in the provincial capital as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was handed down three-year jail sentence over corruption allegations.

The clip, which was recorded before much-anticipated arrest, was shared by PTI accounts as the arrest of popular politician holds potential of changing country’s political landscape.

In the 2-minute clip, the ousted PM said 'My dear Pakistanis, this clip of mine will reach you by the time I got arrested in an unlawful case.'

Khan, who is facing over 150 cases since being removed from power, urged people to stand for him in the hard times. Recalling years of the sociopolitical movement, the PTI chief said he is facing the odd for the sake of upcoming generations.

He further reiterated his political struggle, saying there’s no dignity in living life like slaves, and urged people to stand behind him. He mentioned the famous political slogan Pakistan ka matlab kya, La Illaha Illal Allah, which was first coined by the famous poet Asghar Sodai.

Chairman Imran Khan’s message:



My arrest was expected & I recorded this message before my arrest.



It is one more step in fulfilling London Plan but I want my party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast and strong.



We bow before no one but Allah who is Al Haq. We believe in… pic.twitter.com/1kqg6HQVac — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2023

Before ending the clip, he urged the masses to stand against tyranny, calling it for the fight for justice, and freedom. He also told people to break the 'shackles of slavery', saying it is one more step in fulfilling London Plan but called on party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast, and strong.