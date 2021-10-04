Pakistan records decline in Covid with 1,490 new infections in a day

ISLAMABAD – At least 27 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,490 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,893 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,251,348.

Statistics 4 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,415

Positive Cases: 1490

Positivity %: 2.84%

Deaths : 27

Patients on Critical Care: 3407 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 4, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,760 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,177,249. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 46,206 while the national positivity has recorded at 2.84 percent.

At least 460,111 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 433,286 in Punjab 174,671 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,733 Islamabad, 32,981 in Balochistan, 34,234 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,332 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,685 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,427 in Sindh, 5,580 KP, 928 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 52,415 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,590,145 since the first case was reported.