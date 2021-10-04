Pakistan records decline in Covid with 1,490 new infections in a day
Web Desk
09:11 AM | 4 Oct, 2021
Pakistan records decline in Covid with 1,490 new infections in a day
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 27 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,490 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,893 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,251,348.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,760 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,177,249. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 46,206 while the national positivity has recorded at 2.84 percent.

At least 460,111 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 433,286 in Punjab 174,671 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,733 Islamabad, 32,981 in Balochistan, 34,234 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,332 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Nadra-issued vaccination certificate now ... 06:28 PM | 3 Oct, 2021

Good news for Pakistanis travelling to the United Kingdom as they can carry Covid-19 certificate issued by the National ...

Moreover, 12,685 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,427 in Sindh, 5,580 KP, 928 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 52,415 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,590,145 since the first case was reported.

Pakistan's Covid positivity rate falls to lowest ... 09:12 AM | 1 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Amid a decline in new infections, Pakistan reported the lowest Covid ratio of 2.87 percent in almost ...

More From This Category
Umer Sharif’s funeral to be held in Germany ...
10:54 AM | 4 Oct, 2021
PM Imran to inaugurate Kamyab Pakistan Programme ...
10:17 AM | 4 Oct, 2021
PTI's Aamir Liaquat resigns from National Assembly
09:51 AM | 4 Oct, 2021
Is PTI government going to change Right of Access ...
12:45 AM | 4 Oct, 2021
Former top commanders of Pakistan’s armed ...
12:26 AM | 4 Oct, 2021
35 world leaders named in Pandora Papers
11:01 PM | 3 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Umer Sharif’s funeral to be held in Germany today
10:54 AM | 4 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr