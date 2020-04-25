KP CM’s aide, MMA lawmaker test positive for COVID-19

PESHAWAR – A senior lawmaker from Khyber Pahtunkhwa, and an assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister for local government have tested positive for coronavirus.

The son of Munir Khan Orakzai, who is a Member of National Assembly belonging Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), told a private TV channel Saturday that his father was on a ventilator at Hayatabad Complex last night, and doing much better now.

Meanwhile, the provincial health department confirmed that Kamran Bangash, who sits as an assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for local government, has tested positive for coronavirus.

It's a sorrowful news about the corona test resulting positive for @kamrankbangash.May Allah give him the strength to beat the virus.We are all praying for him.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed his sorrow over the news about the corona test resulting positive for Kamran Bangash and wished him strength to beat the virus. He also emphasized the need to for everyone to observe social distancing.

Pakistan has reported more than 12,500 cases and at least 265 deaths, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recording the highest number of fatalities— 93.