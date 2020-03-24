Lahore man becomes 7th coronavirus casualty in Pakistan

LAHORE - Provincial health minister in Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday confirmed a death related to coronavirus in Lahore while total death toll reached to 7 in Pakistan.

The minister in a tweet said, "Unfortunately, a #COVID19 Patient Afrasiyab, aged 57, who was admitted in Mayo Hospital, lost his life today".

She further said, "These are indeed difficult times for the whole country. Only way we can fight this pandemic is by staying indoors and following the precautionary measures".

The tally of Coronavirus in Pakistan has reached to 875, with Sindh province at the top with 394 cases.

According to media reports, the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Punjab has reached to 246 followed by Balochistan with 110 cases, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with 72 cases, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa 38 cases and Islamabad with 15 cases.

Meanwhile, lockdown commenced in the Punjab province today for next 14 days in order to control and limit the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar imposed partial lockdown for 14 days with immediate effect throughout the province.

The chief minister said that the decisions was made in the cabinet committee for anti-coronavirus, adding that the decision has been made to shut down shopping malls, bazaars, markets, private and government institutions, public transport, parks, restaurants and tourist-spots from 24th March 9:00am to 6th April 9:00am.