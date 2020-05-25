285 stranded Pakistanis return home in two special flights

MULTAN – As many as 285 stranded passengers reached Multan from Muscat and Sharjah in two special flights landed at Multan International Airport during last 24 hours.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shahzad Mahboob and Sub-Registrar Kamran Bukhari welcomed the passengers.

According to district administration, the 141 passengers were reached in first flight from which 106 were shifted to Quarantine centre Lodhran and 35 in local hotels.

Similarly, 144 passengers reached through second flight.

As many as 102 passengers were sent to Quarantine centre Multan, 41 selected hotels for accommodation and one passenger was shifted to Nishtar hospital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyib Khan welcomed the passengers at Quarantine centre. He also briefed the passengers about facilities into quarantine centre and Covid-19.

Three special flights had landed at Multan International Airport in last 24 hours.