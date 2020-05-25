KP chief secretary tests positive for COVID-19

PESHAWAR – The top bureaucrat in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has gone into quarantine after he was infected by Covid-19, an illness caused by the novel coronavirus, KP chief minister confirmed on Monday.

“My Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz is fighting against coronavirus," tweeted CM KP Mahmood Khan. “I pray for his speedy recovery and pay tribute to him and his officers for their excellent services," he added.

Dr. Kazim Niaz, one of the frontline government officers leading the fight against coronavirus in the province was appointed as chief secretary Khyber in October 2019. He had previously served as the Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the hardest-hit province in Pakistan, with most deaths – a total of 398 till Monday evening – and a total of 7,905 cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 56,364 with 1,763 cases reported during the last twenty-four hours nationwide.