Pakistan reports 5,908 new cases, 157 deaths amid Covid-19 surge

ISLAMABAD – At least 157 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,908 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 16,999 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 790,016.

Statistics 24 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,402

Positive Cases: 5908

Positivity % : 11.27%

Deaths : 157 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 24, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,198 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 686,488. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 86,529, and the positivity rate soared at 11.27 percent.

At least 276,670 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 285,542 in Punjab 112,140 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,477 in Balochistan, 16,327 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,247 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation offers medical aid ... 09:08 PM | 23 Apr, 2021 KARACHI – Prominent charity from Pakistan, Edhi Foundation, has offered medical assistance to India amid ...

Moreover, 7,897 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,587 in Sindh, 3,066 in KP, 657 in Islamabad, 458 in Azad Kashmir, 230 in Balochistan, and 104 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 52,402 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,483,64 since the first case was reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that he sought help from the Pakistan Army to implement the coronavirus SOPs in the country.