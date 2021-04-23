No lockdown in Pakistan: PM Imran urges people to follow Covid-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday decided against imposing full lockdown in the country amid rise in Covid-19 cases.

It was decided in the National Coordination Committee (NCC)’s meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was expected that a lockdown would be imposed in cities where the virus positivity ratio is above 10%.

The meeting reviewed the current pandemic situation in the country to decide about imposing further restrictions as the third wave of coronavirus wreaks havoc in Pakistan.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the public to follow coronavirus standard operating procedures to avoid a complete lockdown.

The prime minister, however, announced that a lockdown would not be implemented for now as it will affect the working class and their businesses. He urged the masses to wear a mask at all the times. He said that he sought help from the Pakistan Army to implement the coronavirus SOPs in the country.

“Barely anyone is following SOPs anymore,” he said, adding that if we are not careful, the situation in Pakistan will be similar to that of India in the next one or two weeks.

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced the following decision which were taken during the NCC meeting.

Schools in cities with virus positivity rates above 5% closed until Eid, including classes 9-12 Markets will remain open till 6pm. Only essential businesses can operate after 6pm. Eid shopping will not be possible after Iftar. Outdoor and indoor dining banned until Eid. Takeaway and deliveries will be allowed. Indoor gyms to be closed. Offices capacity at 50% and are to be closed daily at 2pm.