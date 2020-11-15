Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,443 new cases, 32 deaths - highest in four months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 2,443 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in a single day as the country saw a significant rise in the cases and causalities.

The positivity rate has reached 6.2%.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 7,141. Nearly 323,225 have recovered thus far, while confirmed cases hikes to 356,904. At least 1,377 patients are said to be in critical condition.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,921,050 coronavirus tests and 39,410 in the last 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Nearly 154,738 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 109,993 in Punjab, 41,990 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23,994 in Islamabad, 16,393 in Balochistan, 5,349 in Azad Kashmir and 4,447 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

More than 1.3 million people have been killed by the novel coronavirus worldwide, AFP source.

Earlier, senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhary has died of Covid-19 amid Covid-19 second wave.