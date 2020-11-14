Pakistani journalist Arshad Waheed dies of Covid-19
ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhary has died of Covid-19 as Pakistan is facing second wave of the Covid-19.
Chaudhry was under treatment at a hospital in the federal capital for past days.
He was associated with Geo/Jang News, besides being senior vice president of the Islamabad Press Club.
Peoples from different walks of life including journalist and politicians have expressed sadness over the death of the senior journalist.
Death of journalist Arshad Waheed Choudhry due to coronavirus is a huge loss for entire community. A fine journalist and thorough professional. We will all miss him. May Allah give his family strength to bear the loss. Ameen.— Mazhar Abbas (@MazharAbbasGEO) November 14, 2020
What a sad and terrible news.— Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) November 14, 2020
Arshad Waheed Chaudry of GEO passed away.. pic.twitter.com/HHZOcxCAWH
Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the death of @@arshad_Geo . #arshadwaheed pic.twitter.com/R8FM8lHRLV— Muhammad Qamar Ul Haq (@mqamar_18) November 14, 2020
Deeply saddened over death of journalist colleague Arshad Waheed Ch of Geo/Jang. My deep condolences with his family and friends.— Rauf Klasra (@KlasraRauf) November 14, 2020
Sad & Shocking to learn about passing away of Arshad Waheed Chaudhry sahib, bold, investigative journalist working for Geo + upright analyst who never pulled any punches during his interviews/writings, he will be remembered for his professionalism, decency & pleasant demeanour pic.twitter.com/XzQSLk7jHZ— Mushahid Hussain (@Mushahid) November 14, 2020
