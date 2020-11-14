Pakistani journalist Arshad Waheed dies of Covid-19
Web Desk
06:45 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Pakistani journalist Arshad Waheed dies of Covid-19
Share

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhary has died of Covid-19 as Pakistan is facing second wave of the Covid-19.

Chaudhry was under treatment at a hospital in the federal capital for past days.

He was associated with Geo/Jang News, besides being senior vice president of the Islamabad Press Club.

PHC Chief Justice Waqar Seth dies of COVID-19 11:12 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Seth, who penned judgment against former military dictator ...

Peoples from different walks of life including journalist and politicians have expressed sadness over the death of the senior journalist. 

More From This Category
DG ISPR warns of Indian-sponsored terror attacks ...
07:39 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Pakistani journalist Arshad Waheed dies of ...
06:45 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Pakistan announces to bring stringent, holistic ...
06:11 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan: Youngest finance adviser shares ...
06:03 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan goes to polls for historic vote ...
05:06 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
FO rejects India’s gratuitous remarks on state ...
04:39 PM | 14 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's to many more together: Emmad Irfani pens sweet birthday wish for wife
04:17 PM | 14 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr