PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings edge Multan Sultans in Super Over thriller

KARACHI – Karachi Kings have confirmed their place in the final of Pakistan Super League 2020 after beating Multan Sultans in the Super Over.

Multan Sultans set the target of 142 for Karachi Kings in the first playoff match in National Stadium, which the latter leveled up.

Then the match was decided in the Super Over.

Ravi Bopara made 40 runs while Sohail Tanvir's late cameo pushed Sultan to 141.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss but decided to bowl first in the Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The match began at 3 pm.

Earlier on March 17, the PSL event had halted in wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Team Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Alex Hales (England), Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport (South Africa), Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir, Waqas Maqsood, Wayne Parnell (South Africa)

Team Multan Sultans

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth (England), Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Joe Denly (England), Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara (England), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Rohail Nazir, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf

PSLV

The winner of the Qualifier would confirm a berth in the much-anticipated final, to be played on November 17, while the losing team would await the winner of the Eliminator 1 – to be played between Qalandars and Zalmi – in the Eliminator 2, which is scheduled for Sunday evening.

The loser of the Qalandars-Zalmi game will be eliminated. All four squads in the playoffs have been rejigged with international and local stars joining the sides and all aiming to guide their franchises to glory.