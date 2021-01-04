Pakistan reports 39 deaths, 1,895 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday reported 39 new deaths and 1,895 fresh infections in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 488,529 while the nationwide tally of deaths has jumped 10,350.

1,797 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours whereas the number of total recoveries stands at 442,457.

The total count of active cases currently stands at 35,722.

Sindh stands first in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 218,597 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 140,714 in Punjab 59,484 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38,263 in Islamabad, 18,247 in Balochistan, 8,357 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,867 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,124 individuals have lost their lives to the novel disease in Punjab 3,611 in Sindh, 1,675 in KP, 428 in Islamabad, 226 in Azad Kashmir, 185 in Balochistan, and 101 in Gilgit Baltistan.

However, a meeting of education ministers will be held today to consider opening academic institutions in the country in view of the current situation of the pandemic.