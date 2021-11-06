11 Covid-19 patients killed in Indian hospital fire

07:43 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
11 Covid-19 patients killed in Indian hospital fire
NEW DELHI – At least 11 patients have died after a fire erupted at the Covid-19 ward of a hospital in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

Reports said that around 17 patients were being treated in the ward when the incident happened. The remaining patients have been shifted to another hospital in Ahmednagar.

While the fire has since been doused, the cause was the fire is yet to be determined. An employee of the hospital believed that the fire broke out due to some electrical short circuit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the incident. “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he wrote on Twitter.

In May, a fire in a COVID-19 ward in western India killed 16 patients when the country was facing the devastating wave of the pandemic.

Nearly 100 Covid-19 patients have lost their lives in deadly fires in India since August 2020.

