Spain's Minister of Culture and Sports visits  Sharjah International Book Fair 2021

HE Miguel Esita toured the SIBF 2021 pavilions accompanied by HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri
Web Desk
07:45 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
SHARJAH - HE Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), recently received HE Miguel Esita, Spain’s Minister of Culture and Sports at Sharjah International Book Fair, which runs until November 13 in Expo Centre Sharjah.

 The minister’s visit is part of Spain's participation in SIBF 2021 as Guest of Honour (GoH). 

 HE Ahmed Al Ameri accompanied HE Esita on a tour of the fair's pavilions, and offered the Spanish minister an overview of the new programmes, activities and accomplishments of this milestone edition of SIBF, which carries the theme, ‘There’s always a right book’. 

During their visit to Spain’s GoH pavilion, the SBA Chairman expressed appreciation for the cultural programme designed by Spain’s organising team, which will allow visitors from the UAE and beyond to gain a deeper insight into the nation’s culture, intellectual output, and creative history, and also help them look at the many similarities between the Spanish and Arab cultures. The nation’s GoH programme features over 25 activities workshops, intellectual discussions, stage shows and musical performances. 

The Sharjah International Book Fair is one of the many achievements that have put the emirate on the global cultural map, HE Miguel Esita asserted during his visit. He also lauded Sharjah’s cultural leadership and its role in building bridges between world cultures. The minister further emphasised that Spain's participation in SIBF was an excellent opportunity for Spanish publishers and authors to advance cooperation with Arab publishers and translators.

