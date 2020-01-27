Basketball icon Kobe Bryant, teenage daughter among 9 killed in Calabasas’ helicopter crash
Web Desk
12:35 PM | 27 Jan, 2020
Basketball icon Kobe Bryant, teenage daughter among 9 killed in Calabasas’ helicopter crash
Share

CALIFORNIA - Nine people, including US basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna, have been killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in the United States (US).

The incident occurred when the helicopter came down and burst into flames. 

Bryant was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other passengers and crew when their helicopter slammed into a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles.

The cause of the crash was unknown, while the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have sent teams to probe into the incident which could take months.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history, an iconic figure who became one of the faces of his sport during a glittering two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

More From This Category
WHO asks int’l community to remain calm on ...
10:31 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
Qatar appoints Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin ...
03:39 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Coronavirus: Death toll crosses 100 in China
12:24 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Taliban claim downing US military aircraft in ...
11:17 AM | 28 Jan, 2020
Deal of the Century? Palestine rejects Trump's ...
06:57 PM | 27 Jan, 2020
China extends New Year holiday as Coronavirus ...
04:59 PM | 27 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar to play opposite Syed Jibran in her next movie
03:19 PM | 29 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr