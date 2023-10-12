Iranian president, Saudi crown prince discuss Gaza situation in first-ever telephonic contact

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held first ever telephone call wherein they discussed the ongoing military escalation in Gaza.

The crown prince emphasised that the Kingdom is exerting maximum effort to engage with all international and regional parties to halt the ongoing escalation, and he asserted the Kingdom's opposition to any form of civilian targeting and the loss of innocent lives.

He stressed the necessity of adhering to the principles of international humanitarian law and expressed deep concern for the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and its impact on civilians.

The Saudi prime minister also underscored the Kingdom's unwavering stance in standing up for the Palestinian Cause and supporting efforts aimed at achieving comprehensive and fair peace that ensures the Palestinian people's legitimate rights.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday voiced grave concern over the escalating conflict in Israel and Gaza and stressed the need to prevent the violence from spreading into the wider region.

The UN chief underscored that UN premises, hospitals, schools and clinics must never be targeted, and stressed the urgency of humanitarian access to the enclave.

“Crucial life-saving supplies – including fuel, food and water – must be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now,” he stated.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said at least 830 Palestinians have been killed and 4,250 injured.

Over a tenth of the population in Gaza, more than 260,000 people, have been displaced since the start of the current conflict on 7 October and the numbers are rising fast.