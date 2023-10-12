Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match Live Streaming details

Five-time world champions Australia will take on South Africa to get their World Cup campaign back on track today at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Australia, after Chennai, upset against hosts India, will be eyeing a comeback while South Africa kickstarted their journey on a winning note, thumping Sri Lanka by 102 runs in New Delhi last week.

The fixture between old rivals Australia and South Africa is a decisive battle with the race for a semi-final berth at the leading cricket event already looking set to go right down to the wire.

Australia and S. Africa recently played a five-match ODI series, the series was taken by hosts Proteas 3-2. In today’s game, it will be a battle Australia's pacers and the top-order of South Africa as both squads will push harder to advance their stay in a flagship cricket tournament.

Meanwhile, the pitch at Lucknow’s Ekana International Cricket Stadium helped both pacers and spinners equally.

Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming Details

Australia vs South Africa live streaming in Pakistan

The Australia vs South Africa match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

The match is being telecasted live on PTV Sports and A-Sports.

Online platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Australia vs South Africa World Cup match streaming in India

The match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.

Australia vs South Africa Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.