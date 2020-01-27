Sarwat Gilani, Fahad Mirza run into Karan Johar at the airport
ITALY - Pakistani TV star Sarwat Gilani and her husband Fahad Mirza had the pleasure of meeting acclaimed Bollywood director Karan Johar.
The actress didn't share where exactly they met, but her recent vacations' pictures suggest the encounter might have taken place in Italy.
"Guess who we ran into at the airport! The one and only @karanjohar such a humble and down to earth star!" she wrote.
Sarwat can be seen standing close to Karan in the picture with Fahad standing behind Karan Johar.
Here's the all smile picture:
Isn't it lovely?
