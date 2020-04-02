COVID-19: Over 5,100 died in US, global death toll rises to over 47,000

NEW YORK - The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States (US) has reached 5,116 till late Wednesday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 215,417 people having been infected with COVID-19 in US.

The largest number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US has been registered in New York, where the disease left 1,374 people dead.

Meanwhile, the death toll around the world has reached to over 47,000 and about 935,581 people recorded with infections of coronavirus.

In Spain, new 849 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours bringing to the total deaths to 9,387.

In Italy the death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 13,155.

France has recorded 509 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 4032.

Iran's death toll exceeded 3,000 with 138 new fatalities.

The coronavirus death toll in the UK rose by 563 in 24 hours bringing the total to 2,352.