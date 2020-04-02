WB approves additional financing of $700m for Dasu power project
WASHINGTON - The World Bank has approved 700 million US dollars additional financing to help Pakistan generate low-cost, renewable energy to provide affordable electricity supply to users.
In a press release, the World Bank said the Additional Financing for Dasu Hydropower Stage I Project will finance the transmission line to complete the first phase of the Dasu hydropower plant that will install 2,160 MW capacity along the main Indus River.
Plans for Stage II expansion will double the installed capacity to 4,320MW, making Dasu the largest hydropower plant in the country, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The project will help to lower the overall cost of energy generation in Pakistan, benefiting millions of energy users by making electricity more affordable for households and productive sectors.
