SHC overturns Omar Sheikh’s death sentence, acquits 3 in US journalist murder case
Web Desk
12:14 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Share

Karachi: The Sindh High Court on Thursday commuted the death sentence of prime accused to seven-year imprisonment and acquitted three accomplices in US journalist Daniel Pearl murder case.

A two-member bench KK Agha and Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi announced a verdict on appeals filed by prime accused Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British national, and co-accused against the conviction in 2002.

An anti-terrorism court had awarded death sentence to Omar Sheikh and life imprisonment to Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil in July 2002.

The SHC said in the verdict that Sheikh has been found involved in kidnapping of Pearl, who was bureau chief of Wall Street Journal in South Asia region, but allegations of killing him were not proven against the suspect.

The US journalist was kidnapped in January 2002 and was killed by captors when their demands were not accepted.

