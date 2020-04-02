Another PIA plane carrying significant medical relief supplies from China reached Islamabad
Web Desk
12:52 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Another PIA plane carrying significant medical relief supplies from China reached Islamabad
Share

ISLAMABAD - Another plane with significant medical equipment from China to counter the spread of coronavirus has arrived in Pakistan on Thursday.

According to media details, the special flight, PK-8552 landed at the Islamabad airport with 20 containers including testing kits, masks and gloves.

The administration confirmed that three planes with medical equipment have arrived from China within past 24 hours.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui also thanked and deeply appreciated China's continued support to combat COVID-19.

More From This Category
Sindh bans public movement from 12-3pm on Friday
12:30 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: Ban on entry of visitors from ...
05:43 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
PM's Corona Relief Fund receives donations from ...
04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Pakistan condemns Indian attempts to change ...
03:17 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
PM Imran pledges ‘big package’ for ...
01:28 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Another PIA plane carrying significant medical ...
12:52 PM | 2 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Leighton Meester and Adam Brady pregnant with baby no. 2
04:51 PM | 2 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr