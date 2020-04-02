Another PIA plane carrying significant medical relief supplies from China reached Islamabad
ISLAMABAD - Another plane with significant medical equipment from China to counter the spread of coronavirus has arrived in Pakistan on Thursday.
According to media details, the special flight, PK-8552 landed at the Islamabad airport with 20 containers including testing kits, masks and gloves.
The administration confirmed that three planes with medical equipment have arrived from China within past 24 hours.
In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui also thanked and deeply appreciated China's continued support to combat COVID-19.
🇵🇰 🇨🇳 Special Friendship— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 2, 2020
Special flight #PIA carrying relief supplies worth US$ 3 Million from #China reached #Islamabad last night.
We thank Chinese people & leadership for their solidarity & appreciate #China’s continued support to combat #COVID19.@SMQureshiPTI @zlj517 pic.twitter.com/5YyVO15dA8
