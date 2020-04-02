PM Imran pledges ‘big package’ for construction section to save corona-hit labourers
Web Desk
01:28 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
PM Imran pledges ‘big package’ for construction section to save corona-hit labourers
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that a big package will be brought to aid the construction sector in the country, saying efforts being made to save labourers from unemployment due to coronavirus outbreak.

He was addressing a refunds distribution ceremony in Islamabad. The premier said that construction industry will be made operation fully in order to save people from dying due to hunger.

The government relief package will prove beneficial for everyone, he said, adding: “We are supporing business community as achieving progress without business and industries is impossible”.

The pandemic has affected economies across the globe, he said, adding that the US is fighting to counter corona and save economy at a time.

The coronavirus outbreak has badly affected the poor segment of the society, he said and urged affluent to look after the people hit by the disease financially.

“Pakistan has limited resources but we will overcome the outbreak with those are available,” he said, adding that he lockdown has been extended for two weeks to control the disease.

More From This Category
Sindh bans public movement from 12-3pm on Friday
12:30 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Makkah, ...
10:27 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Pakistani business family announces Rs1 billion ...
05:59 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: Ban on entry of visitors from ...
05:43 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
PM's Corona Relief Fund receives donations from ...
04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Pakistan condemns Indian attempts to change ...
03:17 PM | 2 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Leighton Meester and Adam Brady pregnant with baby no. 2
04:51 PM | 2 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr