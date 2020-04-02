PM Imran pledges ‘big package’ for construction section to save corona-hit labourers
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that a big package will be brought to aid the construction sector in the country, saying efforts being made to save labourers from unemployment due to coronavirus outbreak.
He was addressing a refunds distribution ceremony in Islamabad. The premier said that construction industry will be made operation fully in order to save people from dying due to hunger.
The government relief package will prove beneficial for everyone, he said, adding: “We are supporing business community as achieving progress without business and industries is impossible”.
The pandemic has affected economies across the globe, he said, adding that the US is fighting to counter corona and save economy at a time.
The coronavirus outbreak has badly affected the poor segment of the society, he said and urged affluent to look after the people hit by the disease financially.
“Pakistan has limited resources but we will overcome the outbreak with those are available,” he said, adding that he lockdown has been extended for two weeks to control the disease.
-
- Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Makkah, Madinah10:27 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19 pandemic: Nestlé Pakistan to support vulnerable communities ...09:05 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Lockdown or No Lockdown07:36 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani business family announces Rs1 billion for coronavirus fund05:59 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Mahira Khan pledges to donate to PM's Corona Relief Fund04:08 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Yashma Gill sings to raise awareness about coronavirus pandemic02:39 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Brad Pitt shares how he got rid of Angelina Jolie's feelings after ...02:20 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019