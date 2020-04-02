'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76 in Britain
Share
UK - The novel coronavirus has resulted in thousands of deaths worldwide. Various celebrities across the world have also lost the battle of their lives to the devastating pandemic.
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack is the latest celebrity to die from coronavirus complications, BBC reported. He was 76.
Jack, who also acted as a dialect coach on ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ film trilogy, has succumbed to the illness at Surrey hospital in the UK on Tuesday. His wife Gabrielle Rogers was unable to say the last goodbye to her husband in person because she was bound to stay in quarantine in Australia.
Jack played Major (and then General) Ematt in “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi.”
This year he was coaching Robert Pattinson for The Batman which shut down production in Britain on March 14.
Rest in peace!
- Sindh bans public movement from 12-3pm on Friday12:30 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
- Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Makkah, Madinah10:27 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19 pandemic: Nestlé Pakistan to support vulnerable communities ...09:05 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Lockdown or No Lockdown07:36 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani business family announces Rs1 billion for coronavirus fund05:59 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Mahira Khan pledges to donate to PM's Corona Relief Fund04:08 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Yashma Gill sings to raise awareness about coronavirus pandemic02:39 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Brad Pitt shares how he got rid of Angelina Jolie's feelings after ...02:20 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019