Senses leads World Autism Awareness Day

DUBAI - The Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs (Senses) launched the awareness campaign “Autism Works Wonders” for World Autism Awareness Day on Thursday (today) with the initiative to integrate individuals on the spectrum into the workforce.

April, 2 World Autism Awareness Day is a special dedicated to educating and raising awareness on Autism Spectrum Disorder.

In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly adopted April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day, with the goal of bringing the world’s attention to autism. This day is a yearly reminder of the World Autism Awareness Day’s vision of successful community inclusion one step closer to becoming a reality,

Senses’ awareness campaign “Autism Works Wonders” draws attention to the social responsibility of businesses to offer work placement opportunities to differently-abled individuals, reiterating the need for inclusion within the society.

Farhan Shahid, Campaign Director said, The Autism Works Wonders campaign urges organizations to consider the inclusion of individuals when hiring, to give them a sense of belonging and familiarity. Many businesses are already practicing the inclusion of individuals with special needs in the workforce.

“Neurodiverse people can often bring a dazzling array of skills and an alternative perspective to the workplace” he added.

“We need to bridge the gap between resources and opportunities and make it more conducive to these individuals, who if given a chance, can excel in society proving to be an asset,” he concluded.

Several reports reveal common beliefs about autism, but familiarity with someone on the autism spectrum are associated with fewer misperceptions and more positive insights. While it’s a social responsibility of organizations to offer individuals opportunities to showcase their ability and talent, very few are willing to take that step.

The competitive advantages of ‘neurodiversity’ Studies by Harvard University have shown that embracing and maximizing the talents of people who think differently can have huge benefits for a business. Having a neurodiverse workforce has been shown to improve innovation and problem solving, as people see and understand the information in a range of different ways.

The term “diversity and inclusion” has become ubiquitous in the corporate world yet neurodiverse people – those with autism are often overlooked.

People with autistic spectrum disorder may have the ability to concentrate for long periods of time and be supremely reliable”.

How to prep when hiring individuals on the spectrum

Individuals on the spectrum represent a talented, untapped labour force, and hiring them has been shown to improve workplace culture, reduce workforce attrition, and increase a company's bottom line.

Companies including Microsoft and Goldman Sachs are changing their hiring and employment practices to help people with autism, Asperger’s syndrome, ADHD, and other cognitive differences.

As organizations look for new talent pools in a tight labor market, neurodiverse individuals have become an attractive target. Neurodivergent people include those with autism, Asperger’s syndrome, attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, and other people with cognitive differences.

According to the United Nations, more than one billion people in the world live with some form of disability. In the years ahead, disability will be an even greater concern as its prevalence is on the rise.

AUTISM IN THE WORKFORCE

As the number of people diagnosed with Autism increases it is becoming imperative for companies to understand how hiring these individuals can provide unparalleled value. 1 in 59 children is diagnosed with autism. This leads to a very large population of adults on the spectrum who wants to enter the workforce but often struggle finding opportunities.

Forward-thinking companies are making an effort to include those with Autism in their organizations. Many companies are partnering with organizations that help businesses hire neurodiverse individuals by placing them in positions that suit their strengths.