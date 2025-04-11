Man arrested for sending 300 COD orders to ex-girlfriend’s house

A man from the Indian state of West Bengal has been arrested for sending 300 cash-on-delivery orders to his ex-girlfriend’s home, following a breakup triggered by his failure to gift her items. The case has garnered attention for its unusual and troubling nature, as the woman sought police help after months of receiving unwanted parcels.

The 24-year-old woman, Nadia, who works at a bank, became increasingly distressed as she received over 300 orders over a span of four months. According to reports, Nadia filed an FIR at a local police station after her frustration grew. She had blocked her Amazon and Flipkart accounts, but the parcels kept arriving. When authorities investigated the case, it was revealed that the person behind the orders was none other than her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend, Suman Sikandar.

The problem began shortly after Nadia’s breakup with Suman in November of the previous year. She reported that parcels started arriving at her doorstep immediately after the split. Despite the numerous deliveries, Nadia refused to pay for them and returned the packages without making any payments.

Police further learned that Suman, who had known Nadia for years, began harassing her after their breakup. He admitted to booking the parcels and contacting Nadia through text messages and calls from unknown numbers. In his statement to the police, Suman explained that Nadia was fond of online shopping and frequently demanded gifts. However, due to financial constraints, he was unable to fulfill her demands, which eventually led to their breakup. In retaliation, Suman confessed that he decided to harass her by sending the parcels.

This bizarre case highlights the lengths to which some individuals go in an attempt to exact revenge after a relationship ends. Authorities have taken action against Suman, with charges likely to follow for harassment and the misuse of cash-on-delivery services. Nadia’s ordeal has raised questions about online shopping protocols and how such services can be misused for harassment.