Gold price hit historic high in Pakistan

Amid global economic uncertainty, gold prices have surged to record highs worldwide — and Pakistan is no exception. The precious metal witnessed a dramatic rise in local markets, reaching an all-time high.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold in Pakistan rose by a staggering Rs10,000 per tola, bringing the new rate to a historic Rs338,800 per tola — the highest ever recorded in the country.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs8,573, now standing at Rs290,466.

In the international market, gold prices also saw a significant jump, with an increase of $100 per ounce, pushing the rate to $3,218 per ounce.

Analysts attribute the surge to a combination of factors including global inflation concerns, expectations of interest rate cuts, and geopolitical tensions, which have driven investors towards gold as a safe-haven asset. In Pakistan, the depreciation of the rupee and rising import costs have further fueled the price hike.

The sharp increase has sparked concern among consumers, particularly those preparing for weddings and major purchases, while jewellers warn that if current trends continue, prices may climb even higher in the coming days.