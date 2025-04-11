Punjab launches historic skills program for transgender community

In a historic move, the Punjab government has launched a comprehensive technical skills training program aimed specifically at the transgender community. This initiative marks the first time in the province’s history that structured opportunities for personal and professional growth have been offered to transgenders, providing them with a dignified path toward earning a livelihood.

Under the message of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, which states, “Transgenders do not beg, they will earn with dignity,” this program seeks to empower the transgender community by equipping them with technical skills that will enable them to lead independent and respectable lives.

For the first time ever, the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has rolled out a specialized training program for 1,600 transgender individuals in the first phase. The program will offer training in a variety of vocational and technical fields, including digital skills, beauty and wellness, tailoring, and more, providing participants with the tools they need to secure meaningful employment.