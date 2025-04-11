Saudi Arabia grants additional 10,000 Hajj quota to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia has approved an extra quota of 10,000 pilgrims for Pakistan following a special request made by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar during his contact with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

This move highlights the strong bilateral ties, mutual cooperation, and Saudi Arabia’s special regard for the people of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yusuf, earlier announced that official Hajj flights will begin on April 29, with 90,000 pilgrims set to perform the sacred journey under the government scheme.

In preparation for Hajj 2025, the minister shared that the first training session for pilgrims has been completed and emphasized the importance of preparation before departure. He also mentioned that measures are being taken for pilgrims’ vaccination, following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He added that the long-term Hajj package will cost Rs 10.5 lakh, while the short-term package is set at Rs 11.5 lakh. Any unutilized funds will be refunded to the pilgrims.

“With two months remaining, arrangements are in full swing, and the Saudi government is also ensuring better facilities for pilgrims,” he concluded.